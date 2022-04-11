Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
4
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument

Watch video: Box truck explosion on Minnesota highway

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated April 12, 2022 6:22AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Fiery collision causes Highway 10 closure in Spring Lake Park

A collision from a car overshooting an onramp and into oncoming traffic caused a fiery accident that left several injured Monday afternoon.

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision from a car overshooting an onramp and into oncoming traffic caused a fiery accident that left several injured Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and box truck, just before 2:30 p.m. 

Minnesota Department of Transportation video shows the car overshooting the onramp to Highway 10 and crashing into the truck, which caught fire immediately afterwards. Passengers can be seen exiting the truck a moment later, and through thick smoke distancing themselves from the fire.

Highway 10 and 65 crash sized

A collision from a car overshooting an onramp and into oncoming traffic caused a fiery accident that left several injured Monday afternoon.

The crash resulted in a closure at eastbound Highway 10 and Highway 65 in Spring Lake Park for two hours.

Everyone involved sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to troopers. 

The driver of the passenger vehicle showed suspected signs of impairment and is currently being processed for driving while impaired. 

The crash remains an open investigation.