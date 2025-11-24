Weak tornado hits Maricopa County, NWS says

article

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed that a "weak, short-lived" EF-0 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 65–85 mph touched down in Forepaugh, near Wickenburg along US 60, on Nov. 18. The tornado caused damage to a property, including flipping over an RV trailer.



A "weak, short-lived" tornado touched down in Maricopa County on Nov. 18, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix confirmed.

What we know:

It happened in Forepaugh, which is near Wickenburg along US 60.

"The preliminary rating is EF-0 ... This tornado produced damage to a property near HWY 60 including flipping over an RV trailer. Thanks to public and eyewitness accounts of this event which helped us conduct this survey," NWS said on Nov. 24.

NWS says EF-0 tornadoes have maximum wind speeds between 65–85.

This happened when Arizona was seeing a statewide storm system that lasted about a week and brought record rainfall to some parts of the state.

Map of where Forepaugh is