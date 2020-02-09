Wedding photos show Lori Vallow’s and Chad Daybell’s ceremony just 6 weeks after kids go missing

FOX 10 has a never before seen look at the wedding day of two parents whose children have been missing for going on 6 months.

On Nov. 5 of last year, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were married in Hawaii. That's four months after Vallow's husband was shot and killed by her brother, three weeks after Daybell's wife unexpectedly died, and 6 weeks since their children were reported missing.

At the moment, the Daybells are believed to be in Hawaii. They were recently contacted by authorities and ordered to show the children are safe, but that never happened.

In more than 600 exclusively obtained images, they show the Daybells getting married in Kauai, seemingly without their families by their sides, including their children, Tylee and JJ.

An officiant lead the ceremony as flower petals shaped in a heart surrounded the husband and wife, later Chad is seen playing a ukelele as Lori smiles, hula dancing.

"There [are] people around the country praying for your children, praying for you guys, why don't you give us answers," a reporter with East Idaho News tells the Daybells as they were walking in Kauai.

There was no reply.

Advertisement

The photographer who took their wedding pictures made no mention of JJ or Tylee at the wedding ceremony. So the question remains: Where have Lori Vallow's kids been since September 23rd?

Authorities haven't disclosed what exactly is next to find out more answers about JJ's and Tylee's location.

To find more stories on this case, click here.