West Valley crash sends child to hospital with serious injuries

Police officers are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in the West Valley.

The accident happened near Indian School Road and 144th Avenue. According to authorities, a child approximately 12 years of age was hit by the school bus, and the child has since been taken to a pediatric trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the Goodyear Police Department is underway.

