Westbound I-10 reopens at 51st Avenue following serious crash

Westbound Interstate 10 has reopened at 51st Avenue after it was shut down due to a serious crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, only one car was involved in the crash that happened just after midnight on July 13.

The passenger in that car was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver was taken into custody and is being investigated for DUI.

