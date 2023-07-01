Where to find heat relief stations in the Phoenix area

As an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect this July 4th weekend, the Salvation Army is activating 11 heat relief stations throughout the Valley.

Anyone can stop by a Salvation Army to cool down and hydrate during the triple digit heat.

The stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 to July 3, and will reopen throughout the summer whenever another heat warning is issued.

Most locations are also dog-friendly "as long as safety is maintained."

Apache Junction

Avondale

Chandler

Glendale

Mesa

Phoenix

Surprise

Tempe

The Salvation Army also has heat relief stations in northern and southern Arizona.