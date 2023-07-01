Where to find heat relief stations in the Phoenix area
PHOENIX - As an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect this July 4th weekend, the Salvation Army is activating 11 heat relief stations throughout the Valley.
Anyone can stop by a Salvation Army to cool down and hydrate during the triple digit heat.
The stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 to July 3, and will reopen throughout the summer whenever another heat warning is issued.
Most locations are also dog-friendly "as long as safety is maintained."
Learn more here.
Apache Junction
- Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Ave.
Avondale
- Estrella Mountain Corps, 11 N. Third Ave.
Chandler
- Chandler Corps, 85 E. Saragosa St.
Glendale
- Glendale Corps, 6010 W. Northern Ave.
Mesa
- Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St.
Phoenix
- Phoenix Citadel Corps, 628 N. Third Ave.
- Phoenix Maryvale Corps, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.
- Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road
- The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2
Surprise
- North West Valley Corps, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
Tempe
- Tempe Corps, 40 E. University Drive
The Salvation Army also has heat relief stations in northern and southern Arizona.