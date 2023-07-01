Expand / Collapse search
Where to find heat relief stations in the Phoenix area

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - As an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect this July 4th weekend, the Salvation Army is activating 11 heat relief stations throughout the Valley.

Anyone can stop by a Salvation Army to cool down and hydrate during the triple digit heat.

The stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 to July 3, and will reopen throughout the summer whenever another heat warning is issued.

Most locations are also dog-friendly "as long as safety is maintained."

Apache Junction

Avondale

Chandler

Glendale

Mesa

Phoenix

Surprise

Tempe

The Salvation Army also has heat relief stations in northern and southern Arizona.