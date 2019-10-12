Winds ease as crews fight Southern California fire

article

Containment is inching up on a smoky Los Angeles wildfire that damaged or destroyed more than 30 structures, as crews take advantage of calmer winds and cooler temperatures.

Officials say the blaze in the San Fernando Valley hasn’t grown significantly since Friday. It’s 19% contained Saturday morning.

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders. Authorities warn there’s still potential for flare-ups even as weather conditions improve.

Air quality is poor as smoke from the fire settles over much of greater Los Angeles.

To the east, a blaze that ripped through a Riverside County mobile home park, destroying dozens of residences, is 25% contained with minimal growth.

Ozzy Butler pours water on to his deck at his parents house as the Saddleridge Fire burns along Thunderbird Ave. in Porter Ranch (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Advertisement

In Northern California, the lights are back on for 98% of customers who lost power when Pacific Gas & Electric switched it off in an effort to prevent wildfires.

MORE:

Man on oxygen dies minutes after PG&E cuts off power, fire officials say

One dead, several structures destroyed as 'Sandalwood' fire burns 842 acres in Calimesa

An aircraft helps fight the Saddleridge fire by dropping fire retardant along a ridge in Newhall, California on October 11, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)