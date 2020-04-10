With help of technology, choir to perform during online Sunday service at Scottsdale church

article

The choir for one Valley church is getting creative, so that they can still perform at an Easter service on Sunday.

There’s been a lot of talk about tone this year, and as many were making their pitch for others to stay home when they wanted so badly to see each other, some were still hoping for some harmony, heading into Easter

"Holy Week does not stop, regardless of what’s going on in the world," said Derek Brandt, the Worship and Creative Arts Pastor at Scottsdale Bible Church.

Parishioners can't gather in person, but that doesn’t mean the music stops.

"These people are not spotlight performers. They just want to worship and help others do it," said Brandt.

The church’s tow choirs combined for video submissions that will be shown during the virtual Easter services. The pews will be empty, but the room filled with song.

"I’m impressed with our folks, young and old. They’ve been real sports about this. We’ve had a lot of staff become IT support and help," said Brandt.

Maybe it’s a message that couldn’t have come at a better time

"It’s been a very strange season. Nothing comfortable about it, nothing particularly fun about it," said Brandt. "When there are dark times, it makes the brightness of the church shine through that much greater."

