Woman, 10-year-old son found dead inside Mesa home, police say

Police say a woman and her 10-year-old son have been found dead inside a Mesa home.

According to Mesa police, officers responded to a home near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday morning for reports of shots fired.

After arriving at the home, police found the bodies of two people.

Police say it appears multiple shots were fired inside the home.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

