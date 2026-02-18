Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 18 latest updates

The Brief Feb. 18 marks the 18th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will. DNA found on a glove was submitted to CODIS and did not trigger a match. It is undergoing further testing as part of the ongoing investigation. In an interview with FOX 10, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed recent rumors regarding the handling of evidence and his department's relationship with federal authorities.



Feb. 18 marks the 18th day since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

Wednesday's latest updates

7:32 a.m.

A Wisconsin attorney, who is the president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, says he's offering a $100,000 reward in the Nancy Guthrie case.

What happened over the past few days?

What they're saying:

An official with the Pima County Sheriff's Department has released a statement with the latest updates. It reads, in part: "The DNA that was submitted to CODIS was from the set of gloves found 2 miles away. It did not trigger a match in the national CODIS database and did not match DNA found at the property. The DNA found at the property is being analyzed and further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation.



Investigators are currently looking into additional investigative genetic genealogy options for DNA evidence to check for matches. CODIS is one option of many databases that are available."

In FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum's one-on-one interview with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Nanos addressed some of the questions others had surrounding the case and its subsequent investigation.

"Your question really is on, again, the sheriff's belief from day one that Nancy's still here. You have no proof, nobody does, that she's not, that she is deceased," Sheriff Nanos said. "They ask me, ‘do I have proof of life?’ I ask them, ‘is there proof of death?’ I'm going to have that faith, and sometimes that faith, that hope is all we have. My team, 400 people out there in the field today, woke up this morning and went out there with the hope. And the belief that they're going to find Nancy, and she's gonna be okay. That family has that hope and belief. I'm not crushing that. We're gonna continue working this case every minute of every day, and we will find her, and we'll find you."

Nanos also had a message for the person responsible.

"The individual doing this. Just let her go. It will work out better for you in the long run. Trust me. Just let her go. Take her to a park. Take her, take her to the hospital. Just let her go," said Nanos.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department also issued the following statement from Sheriff Chris Nanos, clearing the Guthrie family, including all siblings and spouses, as possible suspects in the case.

Dig deeper:

The suspect's clothing seen in the surveillance video could've been purchased from Walmart, but the items are not exclusively sold there.

In a statement to FOX 10, PCSD said they "never stated that this was a burglary gone wrong. Any reports indicating otherwise are inaccurate. This remains a very active investigation."

Savannah Guthrie issued a new plea on Instagram for the safe return of Nancy, speaking to "whoever has her."

"I wanted to come on and... It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

PCSD and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000. A Wisconsin attorney, who is the president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, is also offering a $100,000 reward in the case.

On Feb. 13, PCSD said DNA other than Nancy Guthrie's and "those in close contact to her" were collected from the property, and investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: