Woman accused of DUI, drug offenses following multi-vehicle crash: Mesa PD

The Brief Mesa Police say 34-year-old Natalie Rustin has been arrested and booked into jail on "multiple felony charges." Rustin was arrested following a crash involving three vehicles on Sept. 7. Investigators said Rustin "displayed signs of impairment" following the crash.



Mesa Police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a crash on the morning of Sept. 7.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Sept. 9, police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Natalie Rustin.

"Rustin was booked into jail on multiple felony charges, including Aggravated DUI, Possession of Dangerous and Narcotic Drugs for Sale, and other drug related offenses," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

According to police, officers responded to a three-car collision in the area of Alma School Road and Baseline Road at around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

"Preliminary investigation and video surveillance revealed that Rustin, driving a gray car, failed to control her speed and rear-ended a stopped vehicle, which then collided with a third vehicle," investigators wrote. "The drivers and passengers of the vehicles involved were evaluated for injuries, with two transported to the hospital for back and neck pain."

Dig deeper:

Rustin, per investigators, ran during the initial investigation, but later returned.

"Upon contact, she admitted to being the driver and explained she initially left because her driver’s license was suspended," police wrote.

Investigators said Rustin "displayed signs of impairment," and was arrested for alleged DUI after field sobriety tests were completed.

"Further investigation revealed that Rustin had concealed a bag behind a nearby business containing over a half pound of illegal drugs and drug related items," investigators wrote. "Evidence, witness accounts, and surveillance footage confirmed Rustin knowingly attempted to hide the drugs; the quantities and associated items were consistent with possession for sale."

What's next:

Rustin, according to police, is accused of the following:

Possession of Dangerous Drug for Sale

Possession of Narcotic Drug for Sale

Possession of Dangerous Drug

Possession of Narcotic Drug

Aggravated DUI

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for Personal Use

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Deliver