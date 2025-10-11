Woman accused of shooting, killing ex after he allegedly broke into her home
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home.
What we know:
On Oct. 10 at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a threat at an apartment near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a woman outside with her two children.
The woman said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was still inside her apartment. The man was found inside, unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Dig deeper:
Homicide detectives said the man and the woman had recently ended their relationship. The man came over that night and forced his way into the apartment.
"The woman later shot the man and left the apartment to meet officers," police said.
The woman was released and the investigation remains ongoing. Police said a charging decision will be made once the investigation is complete.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.