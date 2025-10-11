Woman accused of shooting, killing ex after he allegedly broke into her home

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County

Woman accused of shooting, killing ex after he allegedly broke into her home

By
Published  October 11, 2025 3:59pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man dies after woman allegedly shoots him after home break-in

Man dies after woman allegedly shoots him after home break-in

A man was shot and killed after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in Phoenix overnight, police say.

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's Phoenix apartment.
    • The woman who shot the man was released after speaking with police.
    • Police homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home.

What we know:

On Oct. 10 at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a threat at an apartment near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue

When officers arrived, they found a woman outside with her two children. 

The woman said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was still inside her apartment. The man was found inside, unresponsive with a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Homicide detectives said the man and the woman had recently ended their relationship. The man came over that night and forced his way into the apartment.

"The woman later shot the man and left the apartment to meet officers," police said. 

The woman was released and the investigation remains ongoing. Police said a charging decision will be made once the investigation is complete.

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews