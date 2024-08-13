Woman accused of stealing over $30k from Scottsdale school group turns herself in: PD

A woman who is accused of stealing from a group that has ties with a Scottsdale middle school has turned herself in to police.

The Brief Nubia Gonzalez turned herself in, police say She is accused of stealing over $36,500 from the account of Cocopah Middle School's Association of Parents and Teachers. Gonzalez was the group's treasurer.



In a brief statement, Scottsdale Police say Nubia Gonzalez turned herself in at around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Per our first story on the matter, an investigation into the alleged theft began on July 3, when Scottsdale Police received a fraud call from the group's president, after she noticed the group's savings account was zeroed out on July 2. Police say with help from the bank, the group president realized that "several substantial withdrawals" were made from the group's savings / checking accounts in between June 28 and July 1.

The group is linked with Cocopah Middle School. In their initial statement, Scottsdale Police identified the group as a Parent Teacher Association, or PTA. However, we later received a statement from the president of a group named Arizona PTA, who said the organization involved was not a PTA, but an Association of Parents & Teachers, also known as an APT. The group was also identified on its website as an APT.

"The total combined loss between both accounts at this time is over $36,500," police initially wrote.

Gonzalez, per investigators, was elected as the APT's treasurer in April, and was given control over the group's bank accounts on June 28.