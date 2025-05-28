Woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing at Surprise church parking lot: PD

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing in Surprise on May 27. The victim, 28-year-old Tyrone Lee Wetzler, was found dead at a church parking lot near 114th Avenue and Bell Road. The suspect, 32-year-old Kahpri Wells, has been taken to jail.



Surprise Police say they have a woman in custody for her alleged role in the death of a man who was found at a church parking lot on May 27.

The backstory:

According to our initial report on the matter, crews were sent to the area of 114th Avenue and Bell Road. In a statement, police say they responded to the scene at around 6:00 a.m., after they were contacted about a man who was lying face-down in a church parking lot.

Video taken in the area showed evidence markers scattering across the scene in a parking lot. However, police at the time said that none of them marked shell casings.

What We Now Know:

In a statement released on May 28, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Tyrone Lee Wetzler. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Investigators learned Wetzler and two other individuals, all of whom were known transients in the area, were allowed to stay on the church grounds," read a portion of the statement. "One of the female individuals with Wetzler, 32-year-old Kahpri Wells, admitted to detectives she had a fight with the victim the night before. Wells further admitted to stabbing Wetzler at the church during the altercation and then fleeing the scene.

Kahpri Wells (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Police said Wells has been booked into jail, and accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the deadly incident remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Surprise Police officials said anyone with information on the incident can contact them by calling (623) 222-TIPS (8477).

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame la Policia de Surprise al (623) 222-TIPS (8477).

Area where the victim was found