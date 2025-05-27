Death investigation underway at a Surprise church

The Brief A person was found dead at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Surprise on Tuesday, police said. There's no word on the victim's identity or how they died.



A death investigation is underway on Tuesday afternoon at a Surprise church, the police department said.

What we know:

The May 27 investigation is near 115th Avenue and Bell Road at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Surprise.

"As this investigation is in its very early stages, there is no additional information to provide at this time," said Surprise Police spokesperson Chris Thomas.

Evidence markers were scattered across the scene in a parking lot, and police said that none of them marked shell casings.

What we don't know:

We don't know the person's name or how they died.