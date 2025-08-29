Woman arrested in fatal shooting of her husband

The Brief A woman has been arrested in the deadly shooting of her husband in Phoenix. A Trevon Brown, 31, died at the hospital after he was found shot on Feb. 25 near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road. On Aug. 28, the victim's wife, 32-year-old Erica Brown, was arrested and booked into jail.



A woman accused of shooting and killing her husband earlier this year in Phoenix has been arrested.

What we know:

According to police, officers on Feb. 25 responded to reports of a fight near 22nd Avenue and Camelback Road.

"As officers were responding to the area, they learned that the caller heard at least one gunshot wound," police said.

When the officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified as 31-year-old A Trevon Brown.

On Aug. 28, police said Brown's wife, 32-year-old Erica Brown, had been arrested. She was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

