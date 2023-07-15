Woman dead after she was found unresponsive in Estrella Jail, MCSO says

A woman died inside Maricopa County's Estrella Jail Saturday after being found unresponsive, the sheriff's office says on July 15.

At around 10:25 a.m., the inmate, only identified as a woman, was found unresponsive. Although she was given medical help, she died, Sgt. Monica Bretado said.

Jail crimes detectives are looking into what led up to the woman's death.

It's not known why the woman was in jail.

No more information is available.

Map showing where Estrella Jail is: