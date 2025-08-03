Woman detained after 2 men were stabbed in Phoenix: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they have detained a woman on Aug. 3, after a stabbing incident that sent two people to the hospital.
What we know:
According to a statement, officers were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Southern at around 4:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found two people with stab wounds.
"An adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and an adult male sustained life-threatening injuries," investigators wrote.
What's next:
Police say an investigation is ongoing.