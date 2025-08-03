Woman detained after 2 men were stabbed in Phoenix: PD

The Brief Two men have been taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Phoenix. The incident happened near 19th Avenue and Southern. A female has been detained, according to police.



Phoenix Police say they have detained a woman on Aug. 3, after a stabbing incident that sent two people to the hospital.

What we know:

According to a statement, officers were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Southern at around 4:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found two people with stab wounds.

"An adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and an adult male sustained life-threatening injuries," investigators wrote.

What's next:

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Area where the incident happened