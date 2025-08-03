Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Woman detained after 2 men were stabbed in Phoenix: PD

By
Updated  August 3, 2025 6:32pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Two men have been taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Phoenix.
    • The incident happened near 19th Avenue and Southern.
    • A female has been detained, according to police.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they have detained a woman on Aug. 3, after a stabbing incident that sent two people to the hospital. 

What we know:

According to a statement, officers were called out to the area of 19th Avenue and Southern at around 4:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found two people with stab wounds.

"An adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and an adult male sustained life-threatening injuries," investigators wrote.

What's next:

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews