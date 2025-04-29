Woman dies after being stabbed at Glendale intersection

The Brief A 62-year-old woman died after being stabbed on April 28 at 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way. The victim was not identified. No suspects are in custody.



A woman died at the hospital after police say she was stabbed at an intersection near State Farm Stadium.

What we know:

Glendale Police say they received multiple calls at about 9:15 p.m. on April 28 about a woman who had been stabbed at 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 62-year-old woman with at least one stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

What we don't know:

The woman was not identified.

No suspects are in custody.

What you can do:

Investigators say there were multiple cars and people in the area at the time of the stabbing, and they need anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-930-3000.

Map of where the stabbing happened