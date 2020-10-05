Woman found dead in Phoenix, foul play suspected

article

Police say foul play is suspected in the death of a woman in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, 22-year-old Robin Simmons was found dead on Oct. 4 near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after family members reported that they had not heard from her.

After discovering Simmons' body, detectives determined foul play was suspected.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

