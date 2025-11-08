Woman found shot inside Avondale apartment: police
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Avondale police are investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that left a woman in critical condition.
What we know:
Around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex at 13015 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd.
A woman was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Abrazo Hospital in critical condition.
One person has been detained, according to the police department.
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspect and victim were not released.
Details of the events leading up to the shooting are also unknown.
What's next:
Police are continuing their investigation.
The Source: Avondale Police Department