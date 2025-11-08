Woman found shot inside Avondale apartment: police

The Brief A woman was shot and critically injured Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Avondale. Police have not released the identities of the victim or a potential suspect. One person has been detained.



Avondale police are investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that left a woman in critical condition.

What we know:

Around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex at 13015 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd.

A woman was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Abrazo Hospital in critical condition.

One person has been detained, according to the police department.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victim were not released.

Details of the events leading up to the shooting are also unknown.

What's next:

Police are continuing their investigation.

Map of the shooting location.