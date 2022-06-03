Woman hospitalized after being burned in Glendale apartment fire

article

A woman was hospitalized after a fire broke out Friday morning at an apartment building in Glendale.

Glendale Fire says crews responded to the apartments near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 5 a.m. on June 3 and saw fire and black smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

While searching the apartment, firefighters rescued a woman in her 50s. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was contained to a single apartment.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

