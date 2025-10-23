Woman hurt after being hit by train in Glendale

The Brief A woman was struck by a slow-moving train on Oct. 22 near 59th and Glendale Avenues. The woman was reportedly crying and standing on the train tracks before the collision. The woman suffered several injuries but is expected to survive.



A woman is expected to survive after police say she was hit by a train overnight in Glendale.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 near 59th and Glendale Avenues.

According to Glendale Police, a train was moving slowly in the area when it struck a woman who was standing on the tracks.

"The train conductor/engineer stated when he saw the woman in the tracks she was just standing there and appeared to be crying," police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman under part of the train. She suffered a laceration to her face, a broken foot and minor fractures to her spine.

"Medical staff advised the woman was in stable condition and appeared that she would survive the injuries as they were not life threatening," police said.

What we don't know:

Police say it's unknown why the woman was standing on the tracks. She was not identified.

Map of where the collision happened