A woman is dead and two children were seriously hurt in a rollover crash on Monday along a Phoenix freeway.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sept. 9 along the transition ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 to southbound I-17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The woman was not identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The ramp was shut down for several hours due to the crash, but it has been reopened.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Map of where the crash happened