Woman killed in Tolleson crash, 2 others hurt
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A crash in Tolleson on Monday night left a woman dead and two other people hurt.
Police say the two-car crash happened near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not identified.
A man and another woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man who was inside one of the vehicles was not hurt.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Area where the crash happened: