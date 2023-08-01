Woman killed in Tolleson crash, 2 others hurt

A crash in Tolleson on Monday night left a woman dead and two other people hurt.

Police say the two-car crash happened near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not identified.

A man and another woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man who was inside one of the vehicles was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Area where the crash happened: