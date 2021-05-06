Woman safe after Phoenix Police release video of possible kidnapping

Police say a woman seen in a video being forced into a truck in Central Phoenix is safe.

On the department's Twitter page, officials said the incident happened on May 5 at around 10:45 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Van Buren.

"Officers located a witness who reported seeing an adult male force a woman into a red and black pickup truck. The woman appeared to be struggling and did not want to get into the truck," read a statement released by police officials.

"This woman was all alone, and an adult male, 30 to 40 years old, gets out, commits some sort of an assault on her, and then overpowers her and forces her into this vehicle while she's apparently struggling," said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police.

On May 7, police tweeted that detectives located the man and woman seen in the video.

"They are known to each other, and officers have verified that the woman is safe," read a portion of the tweet.

Sgt. Williams said on Thursday a missing person report was not filed, but what was seen on the video is concerning.

"We just want to make sure that she's OK," said Sgt. Williams.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters