Woman sets car on fire trying to kill bed bugs in Pontiac

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a woman set her car on fire after she discovered bed bugs inside the vehicle and tried to kill them by setting them on fire.

Deputies were called to the car fire on Perry Street in Pontiac around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday to help the Waterford Fire Department with a vehicle fire.

The sheriff's office said the owner of the car, a 31-year-old woman, had a panic attack after finding bed bugs in her car and decided to kill them. The method the woman chose to kill the bug was to pour rubbing alcohol inside the car and light it on fire.

When she did that, she accidentally set herself on fire, resulting in second-degree burns.

The woman was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

