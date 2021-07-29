Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:44 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:36 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:28 AM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:04 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:34 PM MDT until FRI 3:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz

Woman sets car on fire trying to kill bed bugs in Pontiac

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 2 Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a woman set her car on fire after she discovered bed bugs inside the vehicle and tried to kill them by setting them on fire.

Deputies were called to the car fire on Perry Street in Pontiac around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday to help the Waterford Fire Department with a vehicle fire.

The sheriff's office said the owner of the car, a 31-year-old woman, had a panic attack after finding bed bugs in her car and decided to kill them. The method the woman chose to kill the bug was to pour rubbing alcohol inside the car and light it on fire.

When she did that, she accidentally set herself on fire, resulting in second-degree burns.

The woman was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

RELATED: Man sets gas station fire trying to kill spider with lighter