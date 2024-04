A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near 7th Street and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

Police say she has life-threatening injuries.

The woman was found by officers around 2 p.m. with one gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators cordoned off the area nearby to gather more information.

Details were withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with tips can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Here is where the shooting occurred: