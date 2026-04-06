Woman shot in Phoenix neighborhood; search underway for suspect

The Brief A woman is expected to survive after being shot early Monday morning near 29th Avenue and Polk Street in Phoenix. Frustrated neighbors say gunfire is a frequent occurrence in the area and are calling for increased police intervention.



Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting that resulted in a woman being rushed to the hospital.

The backstory:

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the area of 29th Avenue and Polk at around 2:40 a.m. for a shooting call.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult female with at least one gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

"As detectives were beginning the investigation, they learned that the shooting possibly occurred in the backyard of a nearby residence," read a portion of the statement. "Officers went to this home, set up containment and began to systematically search the property with the assistance of the Special Assignments Unit."

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Local perspective:

Investigators spent several hours on the scene, which shut down the block. They’re trying to piece together who fired the gun.

Meanwhile, some in the area say similar incidents happen constantly.

"I don’t pay attention to it anymore. For me now, I’m getting used to it," witness Maria Aguilera said.

Aguilera says the shooting was most likely the result of an Easter party getting out of hand. Weekend violence is common in her neighborhood.

"It’s not a quiet place. Van Buren and 27th is not quiet," Aguilera said. "I’ll tell my husband they’re shooting again. He just tells me ‘don’t go outside, don’t do anything, just stay in the house with the dogs because we don’t know what’s going to happen.'"

Aguilera, who says she has called the police countless times, is hoping this investigation raises the alarm for more Phoenix PD intervention.

"Seems like it’s getting really bad. We need cops around more. Or when somebody calls, to hurry up. Because it could be a child who could get hurt," Aguilera said.