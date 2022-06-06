Expand / Collapse search
Video shows attacker shoving woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated June 7, 2022 9:54AM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Subway station attack

Police released video showing someone pushing a woman onto the tracks at the Westchester Avenue-Jackson Avenue subway station in the Melrose section of the Bronx on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

NEW YORK - In a brazen daytime attack, a man shoved a woman onto the train tracks at an outdoor subway station in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon. 

The NYPD released a video from a security camera at the Jackson Avenue station in the Melrose section showing the disturbing attack. A person wearing a white tank top, red backpack, and backward baseball cap grabs someone standing on the platform and hurls her onto the tracks, the video shows. The attacker then walks away. 

The New York Post reported that bystanders pulled the victim back onto the platform. 

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

She suffered cuts on her head and arm, the Post reported, citing an MTA source.

Disturbing and violent crimes have plagued the city's subway system in recent months, including a fatal shoving in the Times Square station in January, a mass shooting on a subway car in Brooklyn in April, and a random fatal shooting on a train crossing the Manhattan Bridge in May.

In response to the spike in crime, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a subway safety plan this year.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.