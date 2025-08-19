Expand / Collapse search
Woman stabbed at U of A main library in Tucson

By
Published  August 19, 2025 3:51pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A woman is hospitalized following a stabbing on University of Arizona's campus in Tucson.
    • University officials say the incident happened at the college's main library.
    • Neither the woman nor the male suspect appear to be U of A students.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Officials with the University of Arizona say an investigation is underway following a stabbing that left a woman injured.

What we know:

Per a statement, U of A's police department received a 911 call at around 2:12 p.m. regarding a stabbing at the university's main library, which is located near 4th Street and Cherry Avenue in Tucson.

"A female victim has been transported to a local hospital, and a male suspect has been detained by law enforcement," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

University officials say neither the woman nor the man appear to be students at U of A.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the victim or the suspect. Officials also did not reveal the extent of the woman's injuries.

Where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the University of Arizona.

