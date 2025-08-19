Woman stabbed at U of A main library in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. - Officials with the University of Arizona say an investigation is underway following a stabbing that left a woman injured.
What we know:
Per a statement, U of A's police department received a 911 call at around 2:12 p.m. regarding a stabbing at the university's main library, which is located near 4th Street and Cherry Avenue in Tucson.
"A female victim has been transported to a local hospital, and a male suspect has been detained by law enforcement," read a portion of the statement.
Dig deeper:
University officials say neither the woman nor the man appear to be students at U of A.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not identified the victim or the suspect. Officials also did not reveal the extent of the woman's injuries.