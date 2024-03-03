Woman struck and killed by Phoenix driver who left the scene, PD says

A 47-year-old woman is dead after Phoenix Police say she was struck and killed by a driver on Saturday night.

At around 10:10 p.m. on March 2 near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road, police say 47-year-old Amy Smith was in the roadway when an unknown driver struck her.

The car continued westbound on Thunderbird Avenue, police say, and took off from the area.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Map of the area where the incident happened: