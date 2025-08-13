Woods Fire: Some Village of Oak Creek residents on SET status

The Brief Some residents of Village of Oak Creek near Sedona need to be ready to evacuate due to the growing Woods Fire. The fire started on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and is about 25 acres.



Some residents of Village of Oak Creek, just miles from Sedona, are asked to be ready to evacuate due to the growing Woods Fire in the area on Wednesday.

What we know:

"The fire is putting up smoke that is noticeable to those in the surrounding communities as well as motorists along I-17 in the area," the Coconino National Forest said.

The fire, which is about 25 acres, was first reported at around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 13.

"Smoke is expected to remain visible in the fire area during suppression activities," Coconino National Forest said. "The public is asked to avoid the area of the fire to provide for firefighter and public safety."

Air tankers have been called to battle the fire.

No structures are threatened.

The Woods Fire burning near Sedona on Aug. 13, 2025. Photo from Cullen Hollister

Evacuation information:

There are no evacuation orders in place.

However, some residents of Village Oak Creek east of SR 179, including areas of Jacks Canyon Road and Pine Valley, are in SET status, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

Map of the area where the fire is burning

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire hasn't been released.