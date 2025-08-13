Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Woods Fire: Some Village of Oak Creek residents on SET status

By
Published  August 13, 2025 4:25pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
Wildfire near Sedona has some residents on alert

Wildfire near Sedona has some residents on alert

The Brief

    • Some residents of Village of Oak Creek near Sedona need to be ready to evacuate due to the growing Woods Fire.
    • The fire started on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and is about 25 acres.

Some residents of Village of Oak Creek, just miles from Sedona, are asked to be ready to evacuate due to the growing Woods Fire in the area on Wednesday.

What we know:

"The fire is putting up smoke that is noticeable to those in the surrounding communities as well as motorists along I-17 in the area," the Coconino National Forest said.

The fire, which is about 25 acres, was first reported at around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 13. 

"Smoke is expected to remain visible in the fire area during suppression activities," Coconino National Forest said. "The public is asked to avoid the area of the fire to provide for firefighter and public safety."

Air tankers have been called to battle the fire.

No structures are threatened.

The Woods Fire burning near Sedona on Aug. 13, 2025. Photo from Cullen Hollister

Evacuation information:

There are no evacuation orders in place.

However, some residents of Village Oak Creek east of SR 179, including areas of Jacks Canyon Road and Pine Valley, are in SET status, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

Map of the area where the fire is burning

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

The Source

  • The Coconino National Forest, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

WildfiresYavapai CountyNews