Worker finds body in Avondale canal, police investigating
AVONDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway in an Avondale neighborhood after a body was found Monday in a canal.
Avondale Police say a worker spotted the body at 6 a.m. on May 8 in a canal near Garden Lakes Parkway and Ashbrook Place.
The victim has only been identified as an adult male.
Police and firefighters are at the scene and are working to recover the body.
No further details were released.
Area where the body was found: