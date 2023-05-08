Worker finds body in Avondale canal, police investigating

An investigation is underway in an Avondale neighborhood after a body was found Monday in a canal.

Avondale Police say a worker spotted the body at 6 a.m. on May 8 in a canal near Garden Lakes Parkway and Ashbrook Place.

The victim has only been identified as an adult male.

An investigation is underway in an Avondale neighborhood after a body was found on May 8 in a canal.

Police and firefighters are at the scene and are working to recover the body.

No further details were released.

Area where the body was found: