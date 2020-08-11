Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

World's last Blockbuster becomes an AirBnB for the most nostalgic sleepover ever

Published 
Travel News
FOX 7 Austin

BEND, Oregon - The world's last Blockbuster Video is offering movie fans the chance to book a night back in the 90s! The rental store, located in Bend, Oregon, has teamed up with AirBnB to give movie lovers the chance to book one of three one-night stays in September for up to four people.

However, there is a catch.

The rental is only open to residents of Deschutes County due to travel restrictions in place by the Oregon Health Authority, according to the Visit Bend website.

According to the AirBnB listing, guests will have the store to themselves from check-in to check-out. The store will be cleaned prior to arrival in accordance with AirBnB's enhanced cleaning protocol and guests will be provided with a pack of face masks, disinfectant wipes and endless hand sanitizer.

After the final guests check out, customers will be able to check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time.

Those from outside the county can still support the last Blockbuster Video store by snagging Blockbuster swag through the store's online shop or by using the store's "Callgorithm" to get tailored movie recommendations from a real human.

The AirBnb opens for requests on August 17 at 1 p.m. PST and guests can choose to stay on Sept. 18, 19, and 20.

The listing says AirBnB will be making a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store.

KTBC reported this story from Austin, Texas.