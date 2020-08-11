World's last Blockbuster becomes an AirBnB for the most nostalgic sleepover ever

The world's last Blockbuster Video is offering movie fans the chance to book a night back in the 90s! The rental store, located in Bend, Oregon, has teamed up with AirBnB to give movie lovers the chance to book one of three one-night stays in September for up to four people.

However, there is a catch.

The rental is only open to residents of Deschutes County due to travel restrictions in place by the Oregon Health Authority, according to the Visit Bend website.

According to the AirBnB listing, guests will have the store to themselves from check-in to check-out. The store will be cleaned prior to arrival in accordance with AirBnB's enhanced cleaning protocol and guests will be provided with a pack of face masks, disinfectant wipes and endless hand sanitizer.

After the final guests check out, customers will be able to check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time.

Those from outside the county can still support the last Blockbuster Video store by snagging Blockbuster swag through the store's online shop or by using the store's "Callgorithm" to get tailored movie recommendations from a real human.

The AirBnb opens for requests on August 17 at 1 p.m. PST and guests can choose to stay on Sept. 18, 19, and 20.

The listing says AirBnB will be making a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store.

KTBC reported this story from Austin, Texas.