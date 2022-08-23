Expand / Collapse search
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
frisco wendys shooting article

From left to right: Christian Ellis, Shaquita Glaspie, Tyran McLeod

FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway.

According to officers, a customer in the drive-thru was unhappy with their order, then entered the store and began arguing with workers.

Police say the customer went to his vehicle and grabbed a gun, shooting at the front of the building before driving off.

No one was hit in the shooting.

Frisco Police arrested 19-year-old Christian Ellis of Glenn Heights on Friday and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

19-year-old Tyran McLeod and 33-year-old Shaquita Glaspie of Little Elm, who police believe were in the car at the time of the shooting, were also arrested and charged with failure to report a felony.

If convicted, Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

He was released from the Collin County Jail after posting $100,000 bond.