Wrong patient gets kidney at Ohio hospital

Published 
News
Associated Press

CLEVELAND - An Ohio hospital has acknowledged that a patient received a new kidney meant for someone else.

Officials at University Hospitals in Cleveland on Monday apologized for the mistake and said two employees have been placed on administrative leave. The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible and the person is expected to recover, officials said.

The other patient’s surgery has been delayed. Officials said the hospital is reviewing how the error occurred to prevent similar mistakes going forward.

"We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families," hospital spokesperson George Stamatis said in a statement. "We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest."

The hospital has notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national transplant system.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with hospital officials.

