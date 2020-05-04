YCSO: Suspects caught after opening fire on man using handgun, flare gun

article

Yavapai County deputies located two suspects who allegedly opened fire on another man using a handgun and flare gun.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as 67-year-old Bruce Moore and 49-year-old Dwight Elia being connected to the shooting in Dewey-Humboldt on Saturday.

Deputies say Moore was armed with a handgun and Elia had a flare gun when they both opened fire on the victim who was standing by his vehicle.

The shots fired missed the victim, with one round hitting the top of his SUV.

YCSO says the suspects left the scene in a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 41-year-old Serra Melton. Melton was later found in the Tahoe, but the suspects were gone.

Serra Melton (YCSO)

Deputies say Melton admitted to driving the suspects and witnessing the shooting. She initially claimed that she dropped the suspects off in Mayer, but later changed her story, saying the suspects were dropped off at separate locations in Prescott Valley.

Melton was arrested and booked into jail.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call 1-800-932-3232 or online at yavapaisw.com.