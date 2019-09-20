YCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of meth, fentanyl, heroin, 4 arrests

article

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop in Chino Valley led to police officers seizing drugs and the arrests of drug dealing suspects.

The traffic stop happened on September 16 at around 2:00 a.m. at Highway 89 and Old Highway 89. After searching the blue Toyota Tundra truck, officials seized 30 grams of methamphetamine, 10 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

"69-year-old Larry Toomer from Phoenix and 20-year-old Cynthia Salas from Surprise were arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop by Chino Valley Police Officers," stated YCSO's Dwight D'Evelyn.

During the investigation, D'Evelyn says officers learned Toomer had transported about two ounces of methamphetamine to a home near Gold Rush Way and Grasshopper Lane in Chino Valley. Detectives later confirmed Toomer was participating in ongoing drug deliveries and sales tied to that home.

Evidence of drug sales in the Grasshopper Lane home (left) and Toomer's vehicle (right) (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

"Based on the investigation, PANT [Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking] detectives wrote a search warrant for the home on Grasshopper Lane in Chino Valley. Due to the extensive and violent histories of those persons identified as likely occupying the home, a high-risk tactical operation to enter the home was organized," said D'Evelyn.

At 1:30 p.m., a YCSO SWAT team entered the home, along with PANT detectives, Chino Valley and Prescott police officers. During the operation, authorities say 49-year-old Stephen Moore was taken into custody. Another male, along with 39-year-old Rebecca Zuniga were detained. Zuniga had outstanding warrants from the Arizona Department of Corrections and the Prescott Valley Police Department.

"The total seizure of drugs to include the traffic stop and home on Grasshopper Lane was as follows: 110 grams of methamphetamine, 7.22 grams of heroin, 10 fentanyl pills, one vehicle seized, one gun seized and over $500 in cash. Detectives also recovered drug paraphernalia, scales, syringes and packaging for drug sales," said D'Evelyn.

Toomer, Salas, Moore and Zuniga were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center.