Yonkers police officer shot, in critical condition; suspect killed

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 4:03PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Veteran Yonkers detective shot

A veteran member of the Yonkers Police Department is in critical but stable condition after he was shot while attempting to apprehend a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

NEW YORK - A 27-year veteran Yonkers police officer is in critical but stable condition after being shot during an investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

The Yonkers Police Department said that the incident happened around 2:10 p.m. near Elm Street and Linden Street.

According to authorities, officers with the Safe Streets Task Force were conducting a gun investigation with members of the FBI when they attempted to apprehend three suspects.

Police say the suspects went into a bodega at 115 Elm Street. As officers tried to apprehend them, one of the suspects attempted to push past an officer and fired a single shot from a concealed handgun at the officer, striking him in the stomach.

An FBI agent returned fire and killed the 28-year-old suspect.

The officer is currently in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police recovered two illegal guns in the aftermath of the shooting.

Two other suspects are currently in custody.

"Earlier today, members of our Westchester County Safe Streets task force were involved in a shooting incident in Yonkers, NY. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further information to provide at this time," the FBI said in a tweet.

The FBI's Safe Streets and Gang Unit pursues violent gangs and expand cooperation between law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal level. 

Police are advising residents to avoid the area. 