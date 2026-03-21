Man's body found floating in Tempe Town Lake

The Brief A man’s body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake on Saturday morning after a witness reported seeing a person floating in the water. The victim is described as a male between 20 and 30 years old. The man’s identity and cause of death are currently unknown.



A body was pulled from Tempe Town Lake on Saturday morning.

What we know:

A witness told Tempe Police they saw a body floating in the lake on March 21. The victim was a man who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

There were no additional signs of trauma to the body.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim, along with how the body got into the lake, are unknown.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.