‘You expect the worst’: Westgate Entertainment District shooting victim’s mother speaks out

The mother of one of the Westgate Entertainment District's shooting victims speaks publicly for the first time Saturday, just days after a man targeted people with an assault rifle on May 20th because police say he wanted respect.

Out of the three victims shot, 19-year-old Alfredo Jaime is in critical condition and his mother is asking for continued prayers.

Jaime came to entertainment district with his best friend Destiny. He was shot in the back and chest. Destiny, 16, was shot in the leg.

Glendale Police say 20-year-old Armando Hernandez targeted ten victims initially but his rifle jammed. Court documents reveal he allegedly did this because he was bullied for much of his life.

He's accused of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges.

Armando Hernandez (suspect)

As for Jaime, besides after the shooting, his mother physically could not check on him in the hospital this week because of a COVID-19 policy that doesn't allow visitors.

“Not a good sight when you see your son with his eyes rolled back and sedated and blood all over his face his hands and when you ask if he’s gonna make it and when you hear 'critical,' you just don’t know, so you expect the worst but hoping for the best," Maggie Jaime his mother, said.

19-year-old Alfredo Jaime (victim)

