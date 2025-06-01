Young man killed in Avondale shooting, PD says
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A young man was shot and killed in Avondale on Sunday night, the police department said.
What we know:
The June 1 shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue.
"Upon arrival, Avondale Police located a victim in the residential street, who suffered an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Avondale Fire & Medical," Buckeye Police said.
The victim was only described as a "young adult male."
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this case.
Police did not provide a suspect description.