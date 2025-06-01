Expand / Collapse search

Young man killed in Avondale shooting, PD says

By
Published  June 1, 2025 9:48pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A young man was shot and killed in Avondale on Sunday night near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue.
    • The victim wasn't identified and police haven't released any information on who might've shot him.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A young man was shot and killed in Avondale on Sunday night, the police department said.

What we know:

The June 1 shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue.

"Upon arrival, Avondale Police located a victim in the residential street, who suffered an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Avondale Fire & Medical," Buckeye Police said.

The victim was only described as a "young adult male."

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Map of the area where the shooting happened:

The Source

  • The Avondale Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyAvondaleNews