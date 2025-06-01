Young man killed in Avondale shooting, PD says

The Brief A young man was shot and killed in Avondale on Sunday night near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue. The victim wasn't identified and police haven't released any information on who might've shot him.



A young man was shot and killed in Avondale on Sunday night, the police department said.

What we know:

The June 1 shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue.

"Upon arrival, Avondale Police located a victim in the residential street, who suffered an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Avondale Fire & Medical," Buckeye Police said.

The victim was only described as a "young adult male."

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: