Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug's YSL Records charged with murder

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Untitled-design-2023-07-01T174519.744.jpg article

Jakobe Moody (Credit: Fulton County Jail)

ATLANTA - A young Atlanta rapper known for being signed to Young Thug's YSL Records has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal June shooting at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed 20-year-old Jakobe Moody, known by his stage name FN DaDealer, was taken into custody with the help of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

He's being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond. Jail records indicate he was not only charged with felony murder, but also possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of, or attempt to commit, certain felonies.

GettyImages-1313958435.jpg

EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper FN DaDealer attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

MAN FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN CAR AT SW ATLANTA APARTMENT COMPLEX

Officials told FOX 5 they were called to the Columbia at Mechanicsville Cross apartments on the 500 block of Wells Street at around 2 a.m. after reports of shots fired on June 5, 2023.

At the time of the incident, police said they were looking for three suspects, believing two of them had opened fire.

Deadly shooting at Atlanta apartments

Police found the victim shot multiple times in his vehicle in the southwest Atlanta gated apartment complex early Monday morning.

"Two males approached the victim while was in his car and fired multiple rounds," APD Capt. Jeff Childers told FOX 5.

After the shooting, officials said the three men fled in a black Dodge Charger without a tag.

The victim was just 28-years-old.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about the victim. 

Moody is not one of the defendants listed in the ongoing YSL RICO trial.