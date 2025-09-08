North Scottsdale’s Best-Kept Secret? JJ’s Deli is Bringing New York Flavor to the Valley!

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Move over, Manhattan! There's a new deli sensation in town, and it's bringing the authentic, mouthwatering flavors of New York right to the heart of North Scottsdale. Forget the long flights and city hustle—JJ’s Delicatessen is your new go-to spot for a taste of the Big Apple, all with a warm, family-oriented atmosphere that feels like home. This isn't just a restaurant; it's a culinary mission, as co-owner Jacob Weiss says, to make every single customer feel satisfied and like they’re part of the family.

Step inside this father-son-owned gem and you’ll immediately be greeted by an inviting and relaxed vibe. The menu is a foodie's dream, an expansive collection of breakfast and lunch delights that promise comfort and consistency. At the center of it all? The bagels. JJ’s Deli produces up to 2,000 of them every single day, using the age-old method of flash boil and bake to create that perfect, golden-brown crust with a soft, chewy inside. With over 20 different kinds to choose from, you could try a new one every day for weeks!

But the incredible food journey doesn't stop there. JJ’s Deli prides itself on using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients. All salads are prepared daily, and every hot or cold sandwich is made to order, ensuring perfect temperature and great taste. Guest Taylor McCarthy raved about her meal, saying it "was very filling and came out hot. The cheese was perfectly melted… it was cooked perfectly." From bountiful salads to hot sandwiches and even waffles, JJ's Delicatessen truly has something for everyone.

And if you’re looking for a little nostalgia, you’re in luck. Guest Rebecca Karlin not only praised the charming ambiance and amazing rye bagels, but also highlighted the selection of "nostalgic soda flavors" that perfectly complement your meal. She even shared a pro-tip: take advantage of the expanded, extensive menu and the beautiful Scottsdale weather by eating outside. You might even spot a local celebrity or two!

Beyond the counter, JJ’s Delicatessen is ready to take your events to the next level. Whether you need a simple, satisfying lunch or a full-scale catering party for 100 people, their staff is prepared to create quality foods accompanied by excellent service. Their goal is always to provide a premium experience that leaves a lasting impression, one delicious bite at a time.

For a taste of New York with a side of Scottsdale sunshine, head over to JJ’s Deli at 23425 N Scottsdale Rd. It's more than just a place to get great food; it's a place to feel like family.