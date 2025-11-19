NOW BOARDING Arizona's Polar Express Brings the North Pole to Life

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Why This Train Ride is the Ultimate Family Holiday Tradition

This magical adventure whisks you through the enchanting nighttime wilderness of Northern Arizona. Your destination? The spectacular and glittering home of Santa Claus himself! This isn’t just a train ride, it’s an immersive experience designed to create memories that will live in your family’s hearts for years to come.

From the moment you step aboard, the festive atmosphere envelops you. Picture yourselves nestled comfortably, sipping steaming-hot chocolate, the perfect way to warm up in the crisp winter air and savoring delicious, freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Passengers are treated to warm, gooey chocolate chip cookies and steaming hot chocolate while listening to the timeless holiday story read aloud. The true destination, however, is the North Pole, where Santa Claus and his real reindeer are waiting to greet every good boy and girl. Each child receives a keepsake present, a physical reminder of their belief in the spirit of the season.

As the rhythmic chug of the train carries you deeper into the starlit landscape, the classic story of "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg comes to life through a captivating reading, setting the perfect mood for the magic unfolding around you.

This extraordinary journey offers more than just entertainment; it’s an opportunity to strengthen family bonds and create traditions that will be passed down through generations. It’s about witnessing the pure, unadulterated joy in your child’s eyes as they experience the enchantment of Christmas in a way they’ve only dreamed of.

Give your family the gift of true wonder and let the spirit of Santa Claus fill your hearts with unforgettable magic.

It’s an experience designed for parents and children alike to believe, to dream, and to make memories that will truly last a lifetime.

The ride itself is approximately 90 minutes, with the train departing twice each night, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call 888-848-3511 or visit thetrain.com now to book your reservation! *Space is limited to those who truly believe in the spirit of Christmas! Buy Tickets here.