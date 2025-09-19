TPUSA and Club America Invite Students to Join Across the Nation

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

Whether You're a High-School Student, or a Patriot, You Are Invited!

With a mission to promote free thought and inspire a love of country, Club America equips high-school students with the tools and resources needed to make a real difference, both on and off campus. Club America leaders receive personalized guidance and support from a team of full-time Field Representatives, ensuring they have the resources, guidance, and eye-catching materials to host impactful events and truly start the conversation at their schools.

The enthusiasm and dedication of our Club America leaders is nothing short of inspiring. Powered by TPUSA a new wave of students is joining the cause, changing hearts and minds one campus at a time and shaping a more free and prosperous future for America. This movement is a testament to the fact that young Americans are hungry for a cause they believe in and a chance to truly make a difference.

About Club America

With thousands of high school chapters and counting, Club America is the leading youth movement for freedom-loving American values. We empower students to promote free thinking, engage in grassroots activism, respectful dialogue and bring their beliefs to life, both on and off campus. Club America is truly moving hearts and minds while inspiring a new wave of conservatism and love of country. We are changing the nation and shaping a more free and more prosperous future for America!

The organization is dedicated to empowering students to take charge of their beliefs and transform them into action. Through engaging events and on-campus initiatives, Club America chapters are fostering a new generation of leaders who are proud of their nation and committed to its core values. High-School students eager to join this impactful movement and start a chapter at their school can find more information and sign up at www.clubamerica.com.