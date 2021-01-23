Alabama high school basketball player's thunderous dunk brings down entire hoop in scary scene

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
9
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:46 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Alabama high school basketball player's thunderous dunk brings down entire hoop in scary scene

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Alabama
FOX News
article

A detail of a basket hoop, net and backboard. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

An Alabama high school basketball game was postponed Friday night after some chaos involving the hoop.

Ramsay High School’s Keshawn Murphy saw an opportunity to soar over the Carver-Birmingham High School defense and did. Murphy went up for the alley-oop and threw down a dunk so thunderous it brought the entire basket and everything connected to it down.

After Murphy finished the dunk, video showed the backboard and the lever connected to it go down. Somehow, all the players on the court managed to get out of the way of the collapsed basket and there didn’t appear to be any injuries to any of the players.

The backboard made a loud noise as it hit the court.

"When I dunked, I swung back and forth and saw that the goal was going down with me," Murphy, a three-star Mississippi State commit, told AL.com after the incident. "It didn’t feel real at all. I thought ‘why is the goal going down.’ I had no idea that a goal just broke in front of me. It was wild."

Ramsay coach Denton Johnson told the newspaper he immediately was focused on the defense after the dunk when he heard the support come down.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"If you watch me on the film," Johnson said. "I was yelling about defense when I heard a pop. I turned to look and saw one of my players running at me. I saw it collapse and just held my breath that it didn’t hit one of them."

Ramsay High School announced after the game at the matchup would be finished next week. There were still 4 minutes remaining in the game when the basket came down.

Ramsay led 61-44.

Read more on Fox News.