Brewers slide mishap: Dodgers reporter breaks arm, fractures ribs

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Brewers slide mishap: Dodgers reporter breaks arm, fractures ribs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MLB
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
Bernie's Chalet GETTY IMAGES article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 10: A view of Bernie's Chalet before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 10, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers fans see team mascot Bernie Brewer whip down the slide from his American Family Field chalet when one of the Brewers hits a homerun. But when someone other than Bernie takes the plunge, it doesn't always go well.

A trip down the famous slide landed Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh in the emergency room this week. TMZ reports Vassegh ended up breaking several bones in his body – and there is video of what happened. 

The video shows Vassegh did not finish his run down Bernie's slide feet first. Instead, he ended up crashing into the padded wall with his arm and back exposed. It's pretty clear the Dodgers reporter is in a bit of pain after that abrupt ending. 

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

TMZ reports Vassegh ended up breaking his arm and fracturing six ribs from the slide. Vassegh ended up getting back to the field to finish his work for the day – and showing off his newly-casted arm.