Cleveland Guardians: MLB team dropping Indians name

By Tom Withers
Published 
Sports
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer's social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub's name.

A Cleveland Indians hat and glove are seen during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians on March 30, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indians defeated the Twins 2-1. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.

